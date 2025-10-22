Santa Barbara man arrested for attempted homicide has bail set at $1,000,000

On Wednesday, October 22 the Santa Barbara Police Department released information on arrest that occurred on September 20.

Police say officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the area of 1100 Quinientos St. 23-year-old Santa Barbara resident Mario Flores reportedly made threats against his former partner. Officer say Flores then allegedly tried to run the person over with his car and took off before police arrived.

On September 21 around 9:30 a.m., detectives found Flores in the area of Nopal St. and Montecito St. and took him into custody. Flores was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and his bail is set at $1,000,000.