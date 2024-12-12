Santa Barbara man arrested on felony charges after stealing Christmas trees, wreaths

A Santa Barbara man has been arrested after allegedly stealing Christmas trees from a local nursery in Goleta.

On Monday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBSO) deputies were informed that a suspect had taken multiple Christmas trees and wreaths from a nursery in the 100 block of S. Patterson Avenue.

Through their investigation, officials say they identified the suspect as 43-year-old Matthew Johnson from Santa Barbara.

On Wednesday at approximately 9:30 a.m., officials from SBSO arrested Johnson at his residence in the 4500 block of Oak Glen Drive in Goleta.

Authorities reportedly recovered one of the stolen trees and two wreaths.

The items were returned to the nursery.

Johnson was booked at the Main Jail on a felony charge of burglary, according to SBSO.

He is being held on $20,000 bail.