Santa Barbara man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, robbery, burglary

Santa Barbara police arrested a man suspected of entering a home and sexually assaulting a resident.

Police say the incident happened early on the morning of October 18 at a home in the 100 block of Juana Maria Avenue. After receiving the report, officers searched the area but were unable to find a suspect.

Detectives continued to investigate and later identified the suspect as Eduardo Gallardo-Arizmendi, 22, of Santa Barbara. Authorities took him into custody on October 30.

Police say Gallardo-Arizmendi is also suspected of committing a robbery on October 25 at a business in the area of 2000 State Street.

Gallardo-Arizmendi was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, burglary, and robbery. He remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $1 million.