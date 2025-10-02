Santa Barbara man charged with first-degree murder

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced charges filed against 32-year-old Christopher Van Vlack from Santa Barbara. Van Vlack is being charged with the alleged killing of his mother on September 28, 2025.

Van Vlack faces charges of First Degree Murder in connection with the death of his 72-year-old mother, Lynn Areno. The charges include allegations of premeditation and deliberation. Prosecutors also allege special circumstances, stating that the murder was committed by means of lying in wait and/or for financial gain.