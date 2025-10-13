Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa Barbara man charged with sex offenses against three minor females

District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced on Monday that 33-year-old Benito Najera of Santa Barbara has been charged with multiple felony counts related to human trafficking and sex crimes involving three minors.

Najera faces one count of human trafficking of a minor, multiple counts of rape, including rape of an unconscious and intoxicated person, statutory rape, forcible oral copulation, and charges related to the production and possession of child pornography.

He is currently being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail. Najera was arraigned on Monday in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 20.

