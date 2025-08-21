Santa Barbara man convicted of manslaughter in fentanyl-related death

A Santa Barbara man is facing over eight years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter connected to a fentanyl-related death.

The Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office says 37-year-old Santa Barbara resident Dillon Johnson pleaded guilty on Tuesday with a special allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury or death.

Johnson also reportedly pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl to the victim, transporting methamphetamine for sale, and possessing both fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale.

Wednesday's announcement stems back to an incident on April 28, 2022, when officials say Johnson sold fentanyl to Matthew Dyet.

According to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office, Dyet ingested the fentanyl and was found deceased the following morning, a short distance from the location of the drug transaction.

The cause of death was determined to be a fentanyl overdose.

Following an investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department Narcotics Unit, the defendant was reportedly arrested on Sept. 1, 2022, while transporting and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale.

Officials say Johnson will be sentenced on Oct. 14 at the Santa Barbara Superior Court. He faces a state prison sentence of eight years and eight months, according to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office.