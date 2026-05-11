Santa Barbara man suspected of lewd acts with a child

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is seeking additional victims or witnesses in a child sexual abuse investigation.

Sheriff's officials say their investigation began after detectives received a report of lewd acts involving an underage girl that allegedly occurred on March 28 on Sunshine Lane in the Paradise Canyon area.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Joshua Daniel Luft, 42, of Santa Barbara. He was arrested on April 28 on suspicion of lewd acts with a child, sexual battery, and annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's officials say Luft was released from jail after posting $25,000 bail.

Investigators believe there may be other victims associated with Luft, and they are asking anyone with further information to contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the sheriff’s tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

Survivors of sexual assault can access support services through a confidential 24-hour hotline operated by Standing Together to End Sexual Assault - (805) 564-3696.