Santa Barbara mayoral candidates focus on affordability, safety and housing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KSBY) — As Santa Barbara voters prepare to elect their next mayor, candidates are highlighting affordability, housing, public safety and immigration enforcement as key issues facing the city.

Mayoral candidates Wendy Sims-Moten, Eric Friedman and Kristen Sneddon say the challenges facing residents extend beyond City Hall and affect families’ ability to live and work in Santa Barbara.

Sims-Moten said public safety, humanity and immigration enforcement are among her concerns.

“Safety is one, in this age of bullying, safety, and humanity and in terms of ICE, you know, ICE and all those things,” Sims-Moten said.

Friedman identified affordability as his top priority, pointing to housing costs and the rising cost of everyday necessities.

“Number one, it’s affordability, whether it’s housing affordability, but also the everyday cost of living,” Friedman said.

Sneddon said housing affordability has reached a critical point and expressed concern about the effects of immigration enforcement on the community.

“Affordability from housing has really reached a crisis... immigration enforcement in our community, tearing us apart,” Sneddon said.

Friedman said addressing the housing shortage also means creating opportunities for residents to become homeowners and remain in Santa Barbara.

“To be able to address housing is of critical importance. Also, find a way for ownership to stay here,” Friedman said.

Sims-Moten said affordability also affects families with children, particularly those facing the cost of childcare.

“Some folks who live here can’t afford to buy here. It has to be livable. That’s a huge issue — childcare, the cost of childcare, we have to take care of our children,” Sims-Moten said.

Sneddon said stabilizing rents and increasing the supply of affordable housing are important to keeping residents in the community.

“We need to stabilize rent, so the community can stay here, and I know it’s gonna take different iterations. We need to be producing affordable housing,” Sneddon said.

A fourth candidate, Matt Kilrain, also known as “Boat Rat Matt,” is on the ballot. Kilrain’s campaign website lists child and adult cycling safety, community unity, City Hall reform and establishing a local currency among its priorities.

Kilrain declined an interview request, saying he was not comfortable speaking with the reporter.

Santa Barbara’s general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.