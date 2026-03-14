Santa Barbara nonprofit sees surge in demand for food assistance

A Santa Barbara nonprofit says it has seen a surge in people seeking food assistance over the past several weeks as rising costs continue to strain local households.

At the Unity Shoppe, the sound of rustling bags and food being placed on shelves is constant as volunteers work to keep up with demand.

“Items like these are some of the most needed right now,” a staff member said, pointing to pantry staples that move quickly through the facility.

For Margarita Bautista, who has been dealing with ongoing health issues, paying for basic groceries has become increasingly difficult.

“It’s very hard right now,” Bautista said. “Everything is so expensive, especially with gas prices. We’re all going to have to start walking, and I guess we’ll get fit.”

According to Unity Shoppe Executive Director Angela Miller-Bevan, the nonprofit is seeing a noticeable increase in the number of people seeking help.

“We serve over 52,000, and this year we’re on track to serve more,” Miller-Bevan said. “Our numbers are increasing daily. We were at an average of 70 people per day, and now we’re at over 100.”

In response to the growing need, the organization is launching its annual spring drive, which will run through April 11.

“Anything that is given to us from the community goes directly right out to our clients,” Miller-Bevan said. “So when the food comes here, it goes directly out.”

The Unity Shoppe is asking the community to donate nonperishable items such as pasta and canned fruit to help keep shelves stocked.

The donations will help ensure families like Bautista’s can continue receiving support during a time when many say the cost of living keeps climbing.