Santa Barbara nonprofit works to keep breast cancer support services free

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month highlights the challenges facing patients and survivors, one Santa Barbara nonprofit is working year-round to provide support to people navigating breast cancer.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center offers free services ranging from scarves and other practical resources to support groups, educational programs and assistance accessing care.

But keeping those services free comes at a cost.

Susan Ferguson, a volunteer and client at the center, first discovered the organization five years ago after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.

“Frightening — when you do get your diagnosis that it is breast cancer, it’s scary because you think it’s not going to be you, and your life changes,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said support from the center helped her through treatment and gave her a welcoming place to turn during a difficult time.

“It’s such a welcoming and warm place,” she said.

The center relies on donations, sponsorships and private grants to fund its programs and maintain free services for clients.

The organization has also taken steps to reduce expenses. It recently moved to a new location as part of an effort to economize and make the most of its resources.

Even with those changes, center leaders say additional funding is needed to maintain current services.

Without enough financial support, the organization could face difficult decisions involving staffing and programs, according to Executive Director Silvana Kelly.

“We need to put our efforts forward and find people willing to support us,” Kelly said.

Donate to the Breast Cancer Resource Center here.