Santa Barbara organization responds after earthquake in Philippines

Santa Barbara based ShelterBox USA is responding in the Philippines after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the island of Mindanao.

Organizers say the disaster relief agency is preparing to support 15,000 people with shelter aid and other essentials. ShelterBox has emergency supplies pre-positioned in Cebu, Philippines.

"Having witnessed the aftermath of major typhoons and earthquakes in the Philippines, I know that the loss of a home is often one of the most devastating consequences a family can face," said Kerri Murray, President of ShelterBox USA.

ShelterBox organizers say they have responded in the Philippines more than 30 times to natural disasters like tropical storms, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and conflict. Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which sits on the geologically unstable Pacific Ring of Fire.

During the 2025 Cebu earthquake response, ShelterBox provided emergency shelter supplies to improve immediate temporary living conditions, including tarpaulins, shelter repair kits, solar lights, mosquito nets, and blankets. The organization also distributed cash to help participants address specific shelter needs.

ShelterBox USA Vice President Matt Saxton is at the ShelterBox warehouse in Cebu. Since its founding in 2000, ShelterBox has provided emergency shelter and life-saving aid to more than 3 million people across 100 countries.