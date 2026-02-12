Santa Barbara Planning Commission approves expansion of hospital's childcare center

The Santa Barbara Planning Commission has unanimously approved an expansion of the Orfalea Children’s Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, aiming to address a growing demand for childcare services.

The project calls for the construction of a new, more than 6,800-square-foot, two-story building adjacent to the existing facility.

The expansion is designed to serve more children of hospital staff, particularly those up to three years old, as demand for infant and toddler care continues to rise.

The center currently serves 80 children. Once completed, the expansion is expected to double its capacity, helping to reduce a waitlist that now includes nearly 300 children.

Cottage Health leaders say increasing access to childcare is critical for retaining hospital staff.

“A lot of our staff, once they have children, they have to move out and back where their families are,” said Cara Williams, Cottage Health Chief Human Resources Officer. “So it’s really important for us to try to retain staff.”

Families who secure a spot at the center describe the opportunity as transformative.

“It’s like winning the lottery, and when you get to start the process, it’s really exciting,” said Laura Marroquin, who works with the childcare center.

Despite unanimous approval, commissioners raised concerns about infrastructure and whether parking will be sufficient as enrollment increases.

“I am wondering if we are meeting the demands, if we’re doubling the amount of kids, and whether there is adequate parking for everyone,” Commissioner Brian Barnwell said.

Construction on the expansion is expected to begin in 2027.

