Santa Barbara police actively investigating homicide, suspects at large

The Santa Barbara Police Department is now actively investigating a homicide that took place at Bohnett Park in Santa Barbara.

Around 1:31 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the local park (1200 Pascual Street). There, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and another uninjured victim.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment, but later died of his injuries.

Initial investigation indicates that suspect(s) may have fled in an unknown model vehicle before officers arrived. At the moment, there is no ongoing threat or danger to the public.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, the crime scene will remained secured as an investigation continues. Officials also share that no additional information on suspects is available. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at (805) 897-2372.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.