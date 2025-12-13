Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa Barbara Police are investigating a sexual assault incident near SB City College

On Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, around 4:30 a.m., Santa Barbara Police received a report of a sexual assault near the creek on Santa Barbara City College’s East Campus, off Rancheria Street.

Officers spoke with the survivor and started an investigation. Detectives from the Investigative Division have now taken over the case.

The initial report says the survivor was walking alone and did not know the suspect. There is currently no description of the suspect available. Police say detectives are actively investigating the incident

