Santa Barbara police arrest a man for vandalizing State Street restaurant patio

Santa Barbara police arrested 49-year-old Kenneth Burgess for vandalizing a restaurant's patio dining area on State Street.

The Santa Barbara Police Department learned of the vandalism on Thursday after officers contacted business management at a restaurant in the 500 block of State Street to investigate.

Officers determined the vandalism occurred on Tuesday at around 1:30 a.m. Video surveillance shows a male intentionally causing damage to the patio fencing in what police described as a destructive act.

Based on their investigation, officers identified and located the suspect early Friday morning at around 2 a.m.