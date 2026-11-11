Santa Barbara Police arrests five people following five-month investigation into June shooting

An adult and four juveniles have been arrested by the Santa Barbara Police Department for a shooting that occurred back in June of 2026.

On November 10, the Santa Barbara Police Department, Lompoc Police Department, and Santa Barbara County District Attorney Investigators served multiple search and arrest warrants within the City of Santa Barbara, City of Goleta, and City of Lompoc.

Detectives located two firearms, ammunition, and other evidence related to the investigation.

Four juvenile suspects and one adult suspect who was a juvenile at the time of the incident were also arrested. The suspects were booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

The arrests come after a five-month investigation into a June shooting.

On June 17, 2026, Santa Barbara Police officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred at Bohnett Park, 1200 San Pascual St. Some officers were also dispatched to Cottage Hospital for a victim with one gunshot wound.

The victim was treated for their injuries at the hospital and survived.

Details of the incident are limited but the shooting was determined to be gang-related.