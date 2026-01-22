Santa Barbara police investigate downtown stabbing

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to the first block of W. Ortega Street at about 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 22, where they found a victim who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Investigators believe the attack was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-8900.