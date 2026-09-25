Santa Barbara police investigating a death at Chase Palm Park

Santa Barbara police are investigating a death at Chase Palm Park after receiving a call reporting an unresponsive man.

At approximately 6:55 p.m. on September 24, the Santa Barbara Police Communications Center received a 911 call from Chase Palm Park, located off East Cabrillo Boulevard.

Officers arrived and administered aid. Shortly afterward, medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported the man to Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Santa Barbara Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the scene and is asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated if we receive more information.