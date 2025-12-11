Santa Barbara Police launch holiday crackdown on impaired driving

The Santa Barbara Police Department is launching extra DUI patrols from December 12 through New Year’s Day, joining the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Officials say the goal is simple: stop impaired drivers before they hurt someone.

The warning comes as national data highlights the dangers.

In December 2023, 1,038 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes across the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“We want to make sure everyone gets home safely so they can celebrate the holiday season with their families and loved ones,” said DUI Enforcement Officer C. Garcia.

Police are urging community members to plan ahead use a sober driver, public transit, taxis or rideshare services if you plan to drink.

Officers also remind the public that impairment isn’t limited to alcohol; prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and cannabis can all affect driving.

If you spot a driver who appears impaired you are urged to call 911.

The stepped-up enforcement is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.