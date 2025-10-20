Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa Barbara Police officer allegedly hit by car during arrest

Santa Barbara police officers patrolling the 1100 block of Mercedes Lane on Saturday, October 18 spotted a car they believed might be stolen in a shared parking lot.

Officers approached the car but they say the driver reversed the vehicle out of the stall and hit an officer, causing minor injuries.

An officer deployed a conducted energy device (commonly known as a Taser), which police say was effective. After a brief struggle police say the driver 24-year-old Kevin Benitez-Carbajal was taken into custody.

The injured officer was treated at Cottage Hospital and released. Benitez-Carbajal was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a combination of misdemeanor and felony charges.

His bail has been set at $500,000.

