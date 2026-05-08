Santa Barbara police officer injured in shooting

An officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department was injured in a shooting on Friday morning.

It reportedly happened at about 9:50 a.m. in the area of 100 S. La Cumbre Road.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information about the shooting, including the officer's condition or the suspect's identity, has been released.

Police say an officer-involved shooting investigation is being conducted in coordination with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.