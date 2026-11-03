Santa Barbara police prepare to protect voters on Election Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and Santa Barbara officials are reminding voters they have the right to cast their ballots safely and without intimidation, threats, or interference.

The Santa Barbara Police Department says officers have been briefed on election-related laws and are prepared to respond to concerns involving voter safety.

“The department has distributed a training bulletin to all officers to make sure they are aware of all the laws specific to the election areas,” said Sgt. Bruno Peterson with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Under California law, certain electioneering activities and voter intimidation are prohibited within 100 feet of a polling place.

Peterson said voters should contact police if they experience aggressive behavior or attempts to influence their vote through intimidation.

“If you are going to the polls and someone approaches you aggressively and is trying to get you to vote a certain way or intimidate you, all those things would be unlawful,” Peterson said. “None of that can occur within 100 feet of election polls, so if you see anything like that, we encourage you to call the Santa Barbara Police Department, and we will respond and ensure safety for everyone involved.”

For some voters, casting a ballot in person provides an added sense of confidence.

“I always vote in person. I know that because I'm the person putting in my ballot in the voting box, I know my vote will be counted,” said Santa Barbara voter Dilan Scott.

Police say officers will not be stationed at polling locations but will respond if they receive a call for service.

The department also emphasized that its role is to protect public safety and investigate potential criminal activity. Police do not determine voter eligibility, administer elections, or count ballots. Those responsibilities belong to election officials.

Voters experiencing an immediate threat or emergency should call 911. Non-emergency election-related concerns within the city can be reported to Santa Barbara police at (805) 882-8900.

Officials encourage residents to stay informed, know their rights, and report credible concerns through the appropriate channels.