Santa Barbara Police receives $105,000 traffic safety grant

The Santa Barbara Police Department announced on Tuesday that it has received a major traffic safety grant of $105,000 from the California Office of Traffic Safety, funding enforcement and education programs through September 2026.

Traffic Sergeant Douglas Klug says the grant will help reduce serious injuries and deaths on local roads.

"Through a combination of education and enforcement efforts, our goal is to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and make our roads safer for everyone," Klug said.

The funding is aimed at supporting DUI checkpoints, impaired-driving patrols, distracted-driving crackdowns, and operations focused on speeding, failure to yield, and red-light violations.

Officials say it will also bolster enforcement aimed at protecting cyclists and pedestrians, expand community presentations on key safety issues, and strengthen partnerships with neighboring agencies. Officers will receive additional training and recertification in field sobriety testing and impaired-driving detection.

The program is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.