Santa Barbara police respond to incident involving community members and ICE

Santa Barbara police responded Wednesday morning to reports of a large fight near Salinas and Carpinteria streets, where officers encountered a crowd that included community members and federal immigration agents.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple calls reporting a disturbance involving a large group of people. When officers arrived, they found individuals from the community gathered alongside Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who were present in the area.

Ashley Farrell, who was at the scene capturing video, described the situation as frightening.

“They did try to grab a young boy with a construction vest on, but he ran and did get away,” Farrell said.

During the investigation, police learned that one individual was allegedly pushed by an ICE agent and another person was sprayed with pepper spray prior to the officers’ arrival.

Farrell said recent ICE actions have left many families fearful.

“We have children who are afraid to leave their homes,” she said. “Everyone is being affected by this, not just the people directly involved. Growing up in Santa Barbara, I have friends of all walks of life, some still trying to get their status.”

Farrell is part of a nonprofit coalition that provides services such as food to families who have lost a family member due to immigration enforcement actions.

“We deal with all of the aftermath and things happening in the community,” said Jacqueline Kalsen, with the Restorative Justice Education Center.

When asked what she is seeing, Kalsen pointed to the emotional toll on children.

“A lot of trauma,” she said. “A lot of kids who fall apart when you ask them how they’re doing.”

Santa Barbara police said no arrests were made following Wednesday's incident and that the department’s role at the scene was limited to coordinating medical aid, gathering information and managing traffic.

KSBY News reached out to ICE for additional information, but the agency had not responded as of publication.

