Santa Barbara police seeking information on child molestation suspect

Authorities in Santa Barbara County are seeking additional witnesses or victims in a child molestation investigation.

Vladyslav Romanovich Shylo, 19, of Santa Barbara, is charged with felony stalking, attempted criminal threats, contacting a minor with lewd intent, witness dissuasion, and misdemeanor child annoying or molesting. He was previously convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 23, Shylo pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is being held at the county jail without bail.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about other possible crimes involving Shylo to contact Santa Barbara Police Detective Kelsea King at (805) 897-2341.

Shylo is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on September 15.