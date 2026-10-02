Santa Barbara police step up e-bike safety enforcement

The Santa Barbara Police Department says its increasing its enforcement on e-bike safety following a rise in e-bike-related traffic crashes, offenses, and public complaints over the past 18 months.

Police say over the past year, officers provided e-bike safety training at nine local elementary and junior high schools, while also using social media and public outreach to remind riders and families about California's e-bike laws and safe riding practices.

Authorities say enforcement has also increased. Since April 2025, officers have issued nearly 600 administrative citations for unsafe e-bike operation. Juveniles may have the option of participating in an education-based diversion program coordinated with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

During three two-day enforcement operations this summer, officers issued more than 170 citations and impounded 20 illegal e-motorcycles. With the new school year underway, SBPD says officers will continue working with schools, youth organizations, city departments, and community partners to promote safe riding.

Police are encouraging parents to talk with their kids about following traffic laws, riding responsibly, and watching for pedestrians, drivers, and other cyclists.