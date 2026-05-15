Santa Barbara police urge caution following recent mountain lion sightings

Recent mountain lion sightings in Santa Barbara are prompting police to urge residents to take precautions.

Santa Barbara police say two sightings have been reported within the last week – one in the Mission Creek area and the other along the 800 block of Bath Street. Both sightings were reportedly captured at night on home security cameras.

People are encouraged to keep small pets indoors, especially in the evening and overnight.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion is told not to approach it and to call 911 if it’s believed there is a significant threat to public safety.

If the sighting is not an emergency, people are asked to contact animal control through the Santa Barbara Police Department Dispatch non-emergency line at (805) 882-8900.