Santa Barbara police warn drivers of hazardous flood conditions, road closures, and dangerous intersections

Jacob Dizon/KSBY
Posted

The Santa Barbara Police Department reported hazardous flood conditions in several parts of the city. The department recommends using extreme caution while driving through these areas in Santa Barbara:

- Mudslide on the Southbound lane of Loma Alta between Shoreline and Cliff Dr. (the road is down to one lane)
- CLOSED: Cota & Salsipuedes due to flooding

The department also recommends avoiding the following intersections:
- Ortega @ Salsipuedes
- Salsipuedes @ Haley
-Loma Alta @ Shoreline
- 100 Anacapa Street
- 400 Olive Street
-Old Coast Highway @ Park Place
-Torino @ Calle de Los Amigos

