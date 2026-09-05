Santa Barbara receives $1 million in state funding amid housing crisis

Santa Barbara is known for its beaches, Spanish-style architecture, and postcard-perfect scenery. But for some residents, the cost of living has become so high that staying in the community is no longer an option.

“Good gravy, it’s out of control,” said SB Shaboom, a local magician. “If you don’t have Section 8, you can’t afford to live here. All my friends were forced to move.”

Goleta resident Kelsey Domino said she is working two jobs just to keep up.

“Right now I’m still scraping by. I have two jobs. I’m gonna be real,” Domino said.

New state funding could provide some relief.

The City of Santa Barbara is set to receive $1 million through Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Prohousing Incentive Program. The County of Santa Barbara is also receiving a share of the state funding.

City officials said they are still evaluating how to use the money, but are considering investments that would support low- and middle-income housing.

Santa Barbara Housing and Homeless Services Manager Carrie Paine said the community faces challenges across the housing spectrum, from homelessness and extremely low-income housing to homes for the local workforce.

“We have housing shortage, we have a housing crisis, we have a homeless population even in need of a shelter bed, and housing opportunities that we have, we see at the very low-income level, but we also have a workforce housing issue,” Paine said.

Santa Barbara qualified for the state funding after earning California’s Prohousing designation. The designation recognizes cities that have adopted policies intended to make it easier and faster to build more housing.

For residents and local officials, the challenge is finding ways to increase housing without sacrificing the character that draws people to Santa Barbara in the first place.

“I don’t want to see the beauty of Santa Barbara destroyed,” Shaboom said. “But there are many other ways of doing things. As a magician, I’m always thinking outside the box. You always have to think ahead.”

