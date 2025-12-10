Santa Barbara releases plan to protect water systems

The City of Santa Barbara has released a Draft Wastewater and Water Systems Climate Adaptation Plan the first of its kind in California.

It is seeking public comments through Feb. 10. Jointly funded by the California Coastal Commission, California Coastal Conservancy and the City.

The plan lays out how Santa Barbara will shield critical water and wastewater infrastructure from rising seas, heavier storms and increased flooding.

City officials say the wastewater system is the highest-priority risk. Heavy rain can push floodwater into sewer pipes and manholes, overwhelming the system and causing sanitary sewer overflows.

While the El Estero Water Resource Center sits on higher ground, floodwaters frequently surround the facility and can limit access; rising seas and storm surge also risk introducing saltwater that could impair treatment operations.

“Recent record‑breaking storms have shown how many parts of Santa Barbara are increasingly impacted by flooding and erosion, particularly the low-lying areas between lower downtown and the Waterfront,” said Alelia Parenteau, Sustainability & Resilience Director.

Top recommendations for the next 20 years include:

sealing manholes and rehabilitating flood‑prone sewer lines;

increasing sewer capacity for heavy storms;

converting flood‑prone areas from gravity to pressurized sewer systems;

formalizing protocols to keep El Estero operating during flood access issues; and

building floodwalls around the treatment plant.



“The City often gets asked whether we will have to move El Estero in the long term...” said Joshua Haggmark, Water Resources Director. One possible site on part of the municipal golf course but officials say regional collaboration with neighboring jurisdictions will be important.

The plan is part of the City’s Adaptation & Resilience Program and will be presented to the Water Commission and Planning Commission before returning to City Council for final consideration in May 2026.

Residents can review the Draft Plan and submit comments through Feb. 10 on the City’s website: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/sustainability.santabarbaraca.gov/projects/adaptation-resilience-program/wastewater-and-water-systems-climate-adaptation-plan__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!cNbhrDX7gp9087Hfiqt_jSIGj_3n8RhV6oUoqvxMn8T3aBQ4buk2Ha6Merxb6huA-Cgy4aqN87YfueuZVffobpNeT2E0ALI$