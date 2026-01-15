Santa Barbara rent freeze approved, residents share mixed reactions

Renters in Santa Barbara could see temporary relief after the city council voted to approve a moratorium on rent increases across much of the city.

The council approved the measure in a 4–3 vote. The temporary rent freeze will stop rent increases for up to one year while city officials work on a permanent rent stabilization ordinance expected to be considered in 2026.

Supporters of the moratorium say rising housing costs have made it increasingly difficult for residents to afford to live in the area.

Emily Wanek, a Carpinteria resident, said rents in Santa Barbara have become unmanageable for many working residents.

“I can’t afford it, or 75 percent of your paycheck is going to your rent,” Wanek said. “Minimum wage in the area is $16.50.”

Not everyone supports the rent freeze. Steve Epstein, head of the Epstein Keller Realty Group, sent a letter to the city council ahead of the vote opposing the moratorium. He said landlords are facing increasing costs that could be worsened by a rent freeze.

“The insurance situation — it’s bad enough. The prices are high, and then you add a thousand dollars a month to insure,” Epstein said.

The council did not secure enough votes to pass the measure as an emergency ordinance, meaning it did not take effect immediately.

Despite the delay, Wanek said she remains hopeful about her future housing situation.

The moratorium will remain in effect through the end of the year or until the city adopts a permanent rent stabilization ordinance.

