Santa Barbara rental freeze takes effect this week

A temporary rental freeze takes effect this week in Santa Barbara, pausing most rent increases as city leaders work toward a permanent rent stabilization policy.

Last month, the Santa Barbara City Council approved an urgency ordinance freezing rents until a long-term measure is established to address affordable housing concerns.

Under the ordinance, landlords may not raise rent above the amount in effect on Dec. 16, 2025. For tenancies that began after Dec. 16, rent cannot be increased beyond the initial move-in rate, according to the policy.

For many renters, the move signals long-awaited relief in a city where housing costs have pushed some residents out.

Reyna Harris, who was born and raised in Santa Barbara, said she eventually moved away because she could not keep up with rising costs.

“Even a room in someone’s house, even that’s so hard,” Harris said.

She said she is encouraged to see city leaders acknowledging the financial strain many residents face.

“I think that’s interesting that they’re finally addressing what it’s like to live out here and survive here,” she said.

But not everyone believes the rent freeze will solve the city’s affordability challenges.

Brian Johnson, CEO of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, said the ordinance does not fully address the broader housing supply issue.

“They haven’t tried to meet the need of both tenants and landlords, as well as trying to meet the need of supply, through changes in zoning, changes at the City Hall level, to make it easier to get permits so those that do want to build in our community are able to do so,” Johnson said.

Johnson added that while rents are frozen, landlords’ expenses are not.

“Nothing goes on freeze for them as far as the expenses, so the mom-and-pop landlords might be forced to sell,” he said.

