Santa Barbara renters rally for rent control at city hall

Renter advocates gathered outside Santa Barbara City Hall on Tuesday morning, demanding the city take action to address rent increases they say are forcing residents out of the community.

Miles Hagin, who has lived in Santa Barbara for seven years, said he recently received notice of another $200 monthly rent increase, following a similar increase last year.

"We just got a letter. Ours went up another $200. Last year it went up $200… Every year it goes up," Hagin said.

He said he could be priced out if rent increases continue.

"I work in a restaurant and am trying to start a business of my own, but it's just not a feasible option here," Hagin said.

Advocates are pushing for the city to pass a rent stabilization ordinance, something CAUSE Policy Director Jennifer Hernandez said they have been requesting since 2020.

"The people who work here, who keep our city running, teachers, gardeners, folks in health care, even doctors, they just can't afford to live here, so they move further and further away," Hernandez said.

According to the California Department of Justice, state law limits rent increases to 5% plus the consumer price index and cannot exceed 10% in a 12-month period. However, advocates say the city should implement additional protections.

Many residents provided public comment during a special city council meeting held the same morning. The timing of the demonstration coincided with the city conducting interviews for a new city attorney position.

The city was unable to provide a comment at this time.

Soya Zoila, speaking through a translator, said she will continue advocating for renters' rights until changes are made.

"The ones who are being affected right now are our families, and that's why we are here, so that we can let the city council know so that they don't leave us waiting for more years," Zoila said.