Santa Barbara residents gather on State Street to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Community members gathered along State Street in Santa Barbara on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., turning the annual celebration into a broader call to action amid what organizers described as a time of uncertainty for many communities.

The event brought together residents of all ages to reflect on King’s message of love, peace and unity, while also encouraging continued civic engagement beyond the holiday.

Organizers said the gathering was not only meant to celebrate King’s achievements but to remind attendees of the work still needed to address social and racial inequities.

Shirley Hammons, a volunteer at the event, said King’s teachings remain especially relevant today.

“So much is going on,” Hammons said. “I don’t want to speak negatively, but if we preach love and peace and work together in the community, I think it would help a lot.”

For Santa Barbara resident Sway Strong and his mother, recent national events influenced their decision to attend. Strong said participation in events like the one on Monday should not be seen as optional.

“I don’t think it should be viewed as a choice or social commitment to come to protest because a lot of people will just bow out,” Strong said. “They should just view it as a necessity to being part of society.”

While attendees described the turnout as encouraging, some said it also underscored the need for broader community involvement.

“It’s relieving,” said Will Rubison, a community member. “A lot of people aren’t looking at what’s happening and affecting real families right now. And so even though there are many people here, there needs to be ten times that.”

Organizers said they hope Monday’s celebration inspires residents to carry Dr. King’s message forward throughout the year, not just on the holiday.

