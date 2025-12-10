Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Santa Barbara residents try their luck at winning Powerball jackpot

The big prize has climbed to $930 million.
Powerball-Winners
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Powerball-Winners
Posted

The Powerball jackpot has surged to $930 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night's drawing, making it the seventh-largest prize in the lottery's history.

The massive jackpot has captured the attention of hopeful players across the country, including residents in Santa Barbara who shared their excitement about the potential windfall.

"When I hear the prize pool, I get really excited about it. So when I see it cross my path, I just get triggered and I'm excited about buying a ticket or two," Santa Barbara resident Omar Aguilar said.

However, not everyone is caught up in the lottery fever. Bethany Clement, another Santa Barbara resident, takes a more cautious approach.

"My dad usually gets a ticket every single time that it gets that high, and he'll probably get another one this time. My family always seems to buy into that. I'm sort of not really into it," Clement said.

For those dreaming of what they'd do with such a fortune, Santa Barbara resident Bill Payne has already made plans.

"I would probably donate to the film festival. It's been a really bright spot for me in this community," Payne said.

The big prize has not been won since Sept. 6, when two tickets in Missouri and Texas split a $1.8 billion jackpot.

The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community