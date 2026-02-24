Santa Barbara residents raise concerns over family in Mexico

As violence and unrest continue in parts of Mexico, some residents in Santa Barbara say they are increasingly concerned about the safety of their loved ones abroad.

For Abel Mora, it’s a typical workday in Santa Barbara. But hundreds of miles away in Mexico, his family is staying indoors amid escalating violence.

Mora said his brother, who lives in the state of Guanajuato, described a tense and dangerous situation.

“There’s a lot of violence there,” Mora said. “I spoke to him, and he said the situation is really difficult. They’ve closed schools. They’ve burned cars and trucks.”

Dozens of people have been killed since Mexican security forces killed cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” prompting retaliatory attacks across multiple states.

The surge in violence has left families in the United States feeling anxious and helpless.

“It worries me a lot, and it makes me really sad for the country,” Mora said. “It’s hard for us here — we can’t really do anything.”

Still, some residents remain cautiously hopeful.

“There’s a lot of danger, but you have to keep to yourself and work,” said Victor Leon Ramirez, a Goleta resident. “I don’t think it will get worse. Hopefully this will end soon.”

