Santa Barbara RV camping plan sparks debate

A proposed pilot project to add overnight RV camping along the Santa Barbara coast could generate up to $348,000 annually, according to city officials, but the plan is drawing mixed reactions from residents and local business owners.

The proposal calls for between 16 and 26 “dry camping” spaces without water or sewer hookups, depending on the final layout. Nightly rates are expected to range from $100 to $110, with officials aiming to match the revenue currently generated from parking in the area.

Some residents say the project is unnecessary and could disrupt the character of the beach.

Max Caulfield, a Santa Barbara resident, said he is concerned about the potential impact.

“I think it would alter the characteristics of the beach,” Caulfield said. “I’m all for people who are on vacation being able to access the water as easily as possible, but I would hope there is another location.”

The potential loss of parking is also a concern for community members who value access to what many describe as a scenic and widely used stretch of coastline.

“It’s a beautiful stretch of coastline,” Caulfield added.

Others see the proposal as an opportunity to support tourism and address lodging demand.

Marlyn Daggett, an artist who owns a studio across the street from the proposed site, said additional visitor accommodations could benefit the area.

“Maybe it would be a good thing because it could help with the Airbnb situation when I know they’re trying to fix that,” Daggett said. “I do like the tourists coming into the community. Some people might feel different, but that makes up Santa Barbara.”

Before the project can move forward, it must secure permits, undergo city code changes and receive approval from the California Coastal Commission.

