Santa Barbara school district expands free summer meal program amid food bank funding shortages

As local food banks face USDA funding shortages, the Santa Barbara Unified School District is filling in the gaps.

"We have our rotating menus, so we do anything from porcelain to burritos to chicken Caesar salad. Just get nice, fresh food for the kids," said Juan Loza, Santa Barbara Unified School District Kitchen Manager.

Loza says the kitchen at Franklin Elementary provides meals for five of the eight food distribution locations in the district.

"Our goal is always to feed as many... in our community as much as possible," said Matthew Dittman, Santa Barbara Unified School District Food Service Director.

That goal has become even more crucial after the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County experienced a $4 million decrease in USDA funding, impacting their ability to provide summer meals at the Santa Barbara Public Library.

"If this didn't exist, I would be afraid that a lot of our families would really struggle with food, not just in the summer, but even the school year," Dittman said.

Dittman says that during the summer, their kitchens serve around 1,000 kids a day.

"Over 80% of what we make is scratch. We make our own bread, salad dressings, and more," Dittman said.

According to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, one in three families struggles with food insecurity, and Santa Barbara County has the second-highest poverty rate in the state.

"Our staff are really devoted to trying to serve very, very nutritious food to all of our students," Dittman said.

For anyone 18 years old or younger, free meals are available at these eight locations:

KSBY

"They can just show up and we’ll be prepared with meals," Dittman said.