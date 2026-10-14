Santa Barbara school principal returns to campus after leave amid student election controversy

Washington Elementary School Principal Arielle Curry returned to campus Oct. 9 after being placed on administrative leave Sept. 28, according to information shared by the Santa Barbara Unified School District this week.

Her leave is reportedly tied to a controversy over this year’s student council elections.

According to Curry, after votes were tallied, she led deliberations that resulted in runner-up candidates being selected for two positions instead of the students who received the most votes.

One of those positions was student body president, a role that went to Curry’s own child, according to the statement.

“On the surface, it looks bad, but if she had a reason for changing her results, I would like to know what her underlying reason is,” said Craig Sharmat, a Santa Barbara resident.

In a statement, Curry acknowledged that the school’s election process lacked transparency and fairness but did not elaborate on why deliberations were held or why runner-up candidates were selected.

Curry said she takes responsibility for the decision and apologized for allowing the practice to continue. She also said she plans to lead efforts to improve the process and ensure future student elections are more transparent and fair.

Interviews with nearly a dozen parents revealed differing perspectives on the controversy. Although none agreed to an on-camera interview, several spoke favorably about Curry and her efforts to make students feel included.

One parent said she appreciates the principal’s efforts to ensure every student feels a sense of belonging.

“I feel like the students feel like a community, a family, and my daughter has been bullied before, so I appreciate the principal has made sure everyone gets a chance to be the star,” said Briana Perez, a Washington Elementary School parent.

The school district said it is confident Curry can lead efforts to improve the election process while continuing to serve the school community.

A request for comment was made to Curry, but the reporter was asked to leave campus. The district said Curry was occupied with meetings throughout the day Tuesday, Oct. 13, and was unavailable for an interview.