Santa Barbara sheriff deputies arrest fragrant felons

On Friday, September 5, Sheriff's deputies arrested three suspects in connection with a retail theft from Ulta Beauty in the Camino Real Marketplace. Deputies were able to recover hundreds of dollars' worth of stolen designer fragrances.

At around 2:12 p.m., deputies received a report of suspects who had fled a store with stolen cologne and perfume, driving a red sedan toward southbound Highway 101. Deputies located the vehicle on the freeway and initiated a traffic stop near the Castillo Street off-ramp.

All three suspects were booked on felony organized retail theft charges. The first suspect, 33-year-old Rigoberto Aguirre Andrade of Santa Clara, is also being held on two out-of-county warrants related to theft, with bail set at $325,000. The second suspect, 32-year-old Miguel Tinoco Hernandez of Santa Barbara, faces an additional misdemeanor charge for providing false information to an officer and has a bail of $200,000. The third suspect, 37-year-old Jose Encarnacion Reyes of San Jose, is also charged with providing false information to an officer, along with three out-of-county warrants for theft-related offenses, with bail set at $310,000.