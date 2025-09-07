Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa Barbara sheriff deputies arrest fragrant felons

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
On Friday, September 5, Sheriff's deputies arrested three suspects in connection with a retail theft from Ulta Beauty in the Camino Real Marketplace. Deputies were able to recover hundreds of dollars' worth of stolen designer fragrances.

At around 2:12 p.m., deputies received a report of suspects who had fled a store with stolen cologne and perfume, driving a red sedan toward southbound Highway 101. Deputies located the vehicle on the freeway and initiated a traffic stop near the Castillo Street off-ramp.

All three suspects were booked on felony organized retail theft charges. The first suspect, 33-year-old Rigoberto Aguirre Andrade of Santa Clara, is also being held on two out-of-county warrants related to theft, with bail set at $325,000. The second suspect, 32-year-old Miguel Tinoco Hernandez of Santa Barbara, faces an additional misdemeanor charge for providing false information to an officer and has a bail of $200,000. The third suspect, 37-year-old Jose Encarnacion Reyes of San Jose, is also charged with providing false information to an officer, along with three out-of-county warrants for theft-related offenses, with bail set at $310,000.

