Santa Barbara Unified rolls out new iPad, Google account restrictions under “Tech with Intent” initiative

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is implementing two major updates to student iPad and account use as part of its “Tech with Intent” initiative, aimed at keeping classroom technology more focused on learning.

District officials say the changes respond to growing concerns about student screen time on school-issued devices, as well as requests from some parents for stricter limits on online content. The updates were discussed during the June 9 school board meeting.

One of the most significant changes is new restrictions on YouTube access. The district has turned off YouTube and several Google services for student accounts in grades seven through 12. Elementary school students already had similar restrictions in place.

Officials said students will still be able to access teacher-approved educational videos through the Canvas platform.

During the meeting, students and parents weighed in on the changes.

“Low-income students rely solely on school-administered devices for educational purposes. Restricting access to these tools could unintentionally target low-income students who depend on these services to further their education,” said student Mateo Gallegos.

“I don’t see a lot of benefit to YouTube in schools,” said parent Kimberly Moghtader.

The district is also introducing new summer iPad policies.

Current seventh-grade students will leave their iPads at school over the summer while the district installs a new content filter. Current eighth-grade students, who will enter high school this fall, will have their devices automatically disabled during summer break in an effort to encourage screen-free time.

Students enrolled in PEAC or Santa Barbara City College dual-enrollment programs are exempt from the restrictions.

Families with students entering grades 10 through 12 will also have the option to voluntarily disable their student’s iPad for the summer.

“I think it’s a positive change that’s working toward limiting distractions for kids,” said parent Stephany Pace.

