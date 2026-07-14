Santa Barbara Unified School District cuts budget deficit by more than half

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has approved its 2026-27 budget after reducing its structural budget deficit by more than half, a move district leaders say will allow schools to maintain key student programs while improving long-term financial stability.

The Board of Trustees adopted the district's budget and Local Control and Accountability Plan last week, lowering the structural deficit from $20.6 million to $9.7 million through targeted cost reductions and increased local revenue.

"The biggest challenge with a higher budget is where to reduce the budget," said Conrad Tedeschi, Budget Services Administrator.

District officials said they worked to close the budget gap without cutting programs that directly serve students. Instead, the district reviewed contracts, eliminated expenses that were not providing measurable benefits to students and reorganized its district office to reduce administrative costs.

"We wanted to make sure we preserve those projects, so we have to fund them and make sure the students have the experience," Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado said.

Maldonado said the budget also protects the district's workforce by maintaining funding for employee compensation.

"It also means that we can pay our staff compensation that allows them to live and work in Santa Barbara," she said.

District leaders say the newly adopted budget puts Santa Barbara Unified on a more sustainable financial path while preserving classroom instruction, student services and teacher support.

"We want to make sure we have a budget that is sustainable going forward, so that we can continue to move forward on the great programs that are working for students," Tedeschi said.

Although officials say additional work remains to eliminate the district's remaining structural deficit, they view the approved budget as a significant step toward long-term fiscal stability without sacrificing the programs students rely on.

