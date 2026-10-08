Santa Barbara Unified School District ends fiscal year with a smaller deficit than expected

The Santa Barbara Unified School District ended the fiscal year in a stronger financial position than expected.

District officials say it spent about $12.2 million less than projected in the 2025-2026 budget year, when they expected a $20.6 million deficit. The final deficit was $5.4 million.

The district says lower spending on staffing, supplies, contracted services, and other costs helped close the gap.

The district says it also received $3 million more in revenue than projected. Still, it needs to reduce spending by $5.4 million this year to balance the unrestricted General Fund and rebuild reserves.