Santa Barbara Unified School District shifts to minimum day under heat warning

In reaction to the intense heat wave hitting the Central Coast, some schools within the Santa Barbara Unified School District were let out early on Thursday, August 27th.

Under the current heat advisory, Harding, McKinley, Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara Junior High, Franklin, and Cleveland were all shifted to a minimum-day schedule.

According to the district, pick-up was optional, with students allowed to stay at school until the end of the normal school day if needed. Students who were unable to be picked up for early dismissal gathered in cool, air-conditioned classrooms.

All campuses restricted outdoor physical activities, maximized hydration breaks, and utilized shaded or air-conditioned spaces for students.

Principals at the affected schools contacted families directly with specific dismissal times and additional information.