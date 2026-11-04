Santa Barbara voters share what matters most on Election Day

Election Day is here, and Santa Barbara voters are making their voices heard, with motivations ranging from a commitment to democracy and freedom to concerns about affordability, housing and climate change.

For Joseph Edwin Beckler, a longtime voter and military veteran, casting a ballot is about honoring the freedoms he once served to defend.

“I got to participate in defending freedom. That’s the most important thing,” Beckler said.

Beckler said his appreciation for the country’s founding principles began long before his military service. As a high school student, he developed a deep interest in the U.S. Constitution.

“When I was in high school, I read the Constitution, and I thought this was the greatest instrument devised by the mind of man,” he said.

For other voters, Election Day is an opportunity to weigh in on issues affecting their everyday lives and the future of their communities.

Voter Blake Solomon said affordability, rising housing costs and climate change were among the issues influencing his decisions at the ballot box.

“Affordability, I know housing is getting really expensive, and climate change is real, so I'm thinking about that when I cast my vote,” Solomon said.

While voters may have different priorities, some say the importance of coming together is what matters most.

Sigi Scigliano said unity is essential, regardless of individual differences.

“We need to stand together. I really think we all want the same things,” Scigliano said.

From defending democratic freedoms to addressing economic and environmental concerns, Santa Barbara voters brought a range of priorities to the polls, each exercising a right they say remains important to the future of their community.