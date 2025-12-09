Santa Barbara woman arrested after allegedly throwing things at cars

Santa Barbara Police say a woman is in custody after a tense, hours-long incident Saturday.

Officials released the information on Monday. They report that around 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, December 6 dispatchers received a 911 call about a woman allegedly throwing items at passing cars near El Camino De La Luz and Oliver Road.

Officers arrived and say they found a woman, later identified by police as 28-year-old Chelsea Haffeman walking away from the scene of a reported vandalism while holding a belt in each hand.

According to police, Haffeman refused commands and challenged an officer with the belts. A conducted-energy device was deployed but was ineffective, and police say Haffeman ran into her residence on Elise Way, refusing to come out.

Investigators later learned she had allegedly threatened another victim before the vandalism incident.

After several unsuccessful attempts to get Haffeman to surrender, detectives obtained a search and arrest warrant. Around 6:32 p.m. on Saturday officers served the warrant and safely took her into custody.