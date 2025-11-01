Santa Barbara woman beats triple-negative breast cancer and shares her story of survival

"I love people and I love helping people," Marcela Tinka said while visiting her old job at Jeannine's Bakery in Montecito.

Tinka immigrated to Santa Barbara 15 years ago, starting her American dream at Jeannine's Bakery despite speaking no English.

"When she came to work for us, she didn't speak any English. Nothing," said Alison Hardey, who owns the bakery.

Within months, Tinka became nearly fluent and quickly earned her team's trust through her dedication and intuition.

"She always knew the best thing to do for the restaurant and for the guests," Hardey said.

Last November, Tinka received devastating news: she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, a fast-moving form that affects about 10% to 15% of breast cancer patients.

"The first moment I was in shock, of course," Tinka said.

Dr. Maira Campos of Ridley Tree Cancer Center says these cases are becoming more common, with breast cancer now affecting 1 in 6 women.

"What's happening is that your neighbors are going to have it. A friend is going to have it. And we don't have a treatment plan that's the same for all patients," Campos said.

Tinka immediately joined a clinical trial, approaching the difficult treatments with unwavering positivity.

"When I was going to my treatments, I was already programming my mind to think only positive," she said. "I was always saying to myself, everything is gone. That was my point from the beginning. Like, I was repeating this all the time, all day. In my mind, it's gone."

Ten months into treatment, Tinka is now cancer-free.

"You know, I always say, you don't really know who you are until you're in a corner. And Marcella has been, was in the worst corner you could be in. And she just made it. She brought light into that corner," Hardey said.

Now cancer-free, Tinka plans to give back by taking online classes to become a medical assistant, helping other patients and doctors navigate similar journeys.

"I am feeling very happy because I am now cancer-free; this will be my return and how I can actually help now," Tinka said.

The CDC recommends women ages 40 to 74 with average risk get screened for breast cancer every two years.