Santa Barbara Zoo celebrates birth of endangered red panda cubs for first time in 30+ years

The Santa Barbara Zoo welcomed two red panda cubs into the world last week for the first time since 1993.

Born on July 2 to first-time parents Ruby and Raj, zoo officials say the cubs symbolize an accomplishment for years of conservation efforts.

There are an estimated fewer than 10,000 red pandas around the world, classifying them as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The cubs remain in a nest box and not in the visible habitat for at least three months as they require additional attention in vulnerable early life stages, according to the Vice President of Animal Care and Health at Santa Barbara Zoo, Dr. Julie Barnes.

“Our team is keeping a close but hands-off watch to give Ruby the space she needs to bond with and care for them,” Barnes said.

Will Huebner/Santa Barbara Zoo Ruby enjoys fruit snacks while getting an ultrasound.

Red pandas are born blind and completely dependent on their mother for up to a year. The veterinary and animal care teams say they are “cautiously optimistic” about the cubs' condition so far.

The Santa Barbara Zoo participates in a Species Survival Plan (SSP), coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

The SSP ensures proper genetic diversity within endangered populations by giving breeding recommendations. Santa Barbara Zoo paired Raj and Ruby through the program and houses 18 endangered animal species of 97 total.