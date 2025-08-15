Santa Barbara Zoo unveils reimagined Tropical Wonders habitat

The Santa Barbara Zoo opened a newly reimagined space featuring a tropical habitat.

What used to be the "Eeeww!" exhibit is now a space where visitors can explore the vibrant biodiversity of tropical regions around the globe, highlighting the connections between species, ecosystems, and our shared planet through an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience.

In the "Tropical Wonders" habitat, you will come across a diverse set of tropical animal species such as the Burmese python, Smoky Jungle Frog, Grand Cayman Blue Iguana, Southern Three-Banded Armadillo, Prehensile-Tailed Porcupine, and Henkel's Leaf-Tailed Gecko.

Other tropical species at this exhibit include the Eastern Indigo Snake, Jamaican Boa, Prevost’s Squirrel, Southern Three-Banded Armadillo, and various small frogs and climbing lizards.

Many of these animals are considered to be endangered. They were chosen for this exhibit not only for their uniqueness and beauty, but for the ecological story they help tell.