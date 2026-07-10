Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes first red panda cubs in more than 30 years

The Santa Barbara Zoo is celebrating the arrival of two tiny but important new residents: red panda cubs, marking the first time the zoo has welcomed the endangered species in more than three decades.

The birth is a milestone for the zoo’s conservation efforts and part of a broader national effort to help protect red pandas through carefully managed breeding programs.

Zoo staff say the cubs’ arrival represents more than just a rare moment for visitors; it is a step toward preserving a species facing significant threats in the wild.

“He’s been really fun to work with and, if we’re honest, he’s really interested in snacks,” said zoo keeper Joseph MacPhee.

The cubs are part of a conservation breeding program involving accredited zoos across the United States. Experts carefully pair red pandas based on genetics, health, and other factors to help maintain a sustainable population.

“We’re excited to be a part of a conservation program that is taking place all across the U.S.,” said Liz Cunningham, zoological manager at the Santa Barbara Zoo. “To be able to breed the endangered red panda, it’s super critical to keep the species alive.”

The cubs’ parents, Ruby and Raj, receive specialized care designed around their needs as a cold-weather species. Zoo staff provide fresh bamboo daily and maintain a climate-controlled holding area to help keep them comfortable.

“We are supplying them with bamboo every single day,” Cunningham said. “They are a cold-weather species, so they also have an air-conditioned holding space.”

Red pandas are native to mountain forests in Nepal, Myanmar, and parts of China. Fewer than 10,000 are estimated to remain in the wild due to habitat loss and other threats.

Zoo officials say the new arrivals demonstrate how conservation efforts at facilities like the Santa Barbara Zoo can contribute to protecting wildlife around the world.

“We can understand how these two living here in Santa Barbara can help the red pandas in Nepal and Myanmar, how we can keep them alive,” MacPhee said.

